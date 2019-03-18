Pregnant Jessica Simpson Shows Off Her Third-Trimester Bump In A String Bikini

Jessica Simpson is powering through the tail end of her pregnancy – and doing it in style!

On Monday, the soon-to-be mama of three shared an Instagram photo of herself in a string bikini and statement sunglasses, her hand resting on her very prominent third-trimester bump.

While she didn’t smile in the photo, her caption proved that her sense of humor – despite some pretty gnarly pregnancy woes – was still intact.

“Jess-tation,” the fashion mogul cheekily punned.

Since announcing her third pregnancy last September, Jessica has kept her Instagram fans up to date on the everyday struggles of her journey: from breaking a toilet seat to suffering through some rough sciatica pain – and some seriously swollen feet.

Earlier this month, she revealed that she’d visited the hospital for bronchitis for the fourth time in two months, but assured fans that her health was on the rise.

“Baby girl was monitored and is doing amazing!” she wrote. “I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile. Sending love and prayers to all the mothers who are going or have gone through this.”

Jess’ latest baby bump pic struck a chord with other celeb moms, who remembered their own days of feeling ready to pop.

“Girl same,” commented Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who’s also nearing her own due date for her third child.

“This was me. She was 10 lbs. You got this,” Michelle Visage of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” fame chimed in.