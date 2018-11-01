Pregnant Jessica Simpson Is Totally Unrecognizable As Danny DeVito In 'Twins' For Halloween

Fashion Icon Award Honoree Jessica Simpson attends the 25th Annual QVC 'FFANY Shoes on Sale' Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 11, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images)
Talk about twinning!
Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson took their couples costume to the next level this Halloween, and the fashion designer became totally unrecognizable in the process.
The husband-and-wife duo used their twelve-inch height difference to their advantage by dressing up as Julius and Vincent Benedict, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's unlikely siblings in the 1988 buddy comedy "Twins."
While the strapping Aaron took on Arnold's role, the comparatively petite Jess was made over into Danny, entirely disguised in a bald cap and linen suit. The soon-to-be mom of three's pregnant belly worked to her advantage, giving off the look of a manly pot belly in costume.
"TWINS," she simply captioned a snap of herself leaning on her hubby à la the movie's iconic poster.
Hundreds of amazed fans commented on the famous blonde's Halloween transformation – with many still struggling to connect the dots!
"Wait, is that Jess on the left?" one wrote.
"Is that you? The short one?" asked another.
Even Jessica's own father had a hard time identifying her in disguise at first.
"Jess, you win best costume!!!" he wrote. "I had no idea who you were. Danny would be proud."
It's no surprise that the former pop star eschewed a more sultry costume for something out of the box this Oct. 31.
After going sexy as "Vacation's" The Girl in the Ferrari and "Grease's" Sandy in 2015 and 2016, respectively, she took a big step in a sillier direction last year, donning a beard and braids to portray country icon Willie Nelson.
The sendup paid off when she joined Willie onstage for a duet this August, marking her first performance in years.