Pregnant Jessica Simpson Is Totally Unrecognizable As Danny DeVito In 'Twins' For Halloween

Talk about twinning!

Jessica Simpson and husband Eric Johnson took their couples costume to the next level this Halloween, and the fashion designer became totally unrecognizable in the process.

The husband-and-wife duo used their twelve-inch height difference to their advantage by dressing up as Julius and Vincent Benedict, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito's unlikely siblings in the 1988 buddy comedy "Twins."

While the strapping Aaron took on Arnold's role, the comparatively petite Jess was made over into Danny, entirely disguised in a bald cap and linen suit. The soon-to-be mom of three's pregnant belly worked to her advantage, giving off the look of a manly pot belly in costume.

"TWINS," she simply captioned a snap of herself leaning on her hubby à la the movie's iconic poster.