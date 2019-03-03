Pregnant Jessica Simpson Was Hospitalized For A Week With ‘Crazy Painful’ Bronchitis

Pregnant Jessica Simpson is recovering after a frightening health ordeal.

The soon-to-be mom of three revealed that she just spent a week in the hospital with bronchitis while awaiting the arrival of her little girl. Jess shared an update with her Instagram followers on Sunday, assuring everyone that she is “slowly getting healthier every day” and that the baby is “is doing amazing.”

“After a week in the hospital for bronchitis (my fourth time in 2 months), I’m finally home!” she wrote, captioning a selfie in which she’s wearing a medical mask.

WATCH: Pregnant Jessica Simpson Reveals Health Struggles With Bronchitis & Sciatica

The fashion mogul explained that pregnancy made her already-uncomfortable symptoms even worse, but knowing that her bundle of joy is OK is helping her stay focused on the positive.

“Coughing with Birdie has been a crazy painful journey,” she wrote, sharing the sweet name she and husband Eric Johnson have chosen for their second daughter.

“I am on my way to healthy and counting down the days to see her sweet smile,” she added.

WATCH: Vanessa Lachey Responds To Hater Who Said Her Daughter Looks Like Jessica Simpson

The 38-year-old also sent “love and prayers” to her fellow moms who have endured similar experiences, and it’s not the first time she’s reached out to the community with love and support.

Jessica has kept her pregnancy woes well-documented on social media in recent months, from acid reflux to sciatica. Back in January, she shared a photo of her alarmingly swollen foot alongside a plea for help. Luckily, followers came through with a flood of advice and the former reality star gave their cupping suggestion a successful try.

WATCH: Pregnant Jessica Simpson Hilariously Issues A Warning After Breaking Her Toilet Seat

Jess and Eric are already parents to 6-year-old daughter Maxwell Drew and 5-year-old son Ace Knute. Despite the tough road Jessica has endured to complete her family of five, she’s clearly confident that little Birdie will be well worth it – and so are we!

— Erin Biglow