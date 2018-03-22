Pregnant Kate Middleton Rocks Black Skinny Jeans In Final Appearance Before Baby No. 3

Kate Middleton is staying comfortable and chic in her final day of official royal appearances before welcoming her third child with Prince William.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kicked off their Thursday with a visit to London’s Olympic Park where they met with the SportsAid, a charity that encourages the future generation of British Paralympic athletes.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit SportsAid to undertake engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
The kids looked thrilled to see the couple and Prince William even enjoyed a rousing game of wheelchair basketball with the Olympic hopefuls. Most of the athletes are hoping to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet wheelchair basketball players, some of whom hope to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, during their visit to the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Kate, 36, looked sleek as always, and rocked a set of black skinny jeans teamed with a cream colored coat by Goat and floral printed top by Hobbs. Her baby bump was on full display in the flowing top. She polished off her ensemble with a set of black heels, pearl drop earrings, and her hair down in curls.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave SportsAid after undertaking engagements celebrating the Commonwealth at the Copperbox Arena on March 22, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
For his part, Prince William, 36, kept things casual in a set of jeans, a blazer and a button down.
The duo have a jam-packed day of Commonwealth-related events ahead. However, Thursday will be the last day that Kate steps out for appearances before she settles in to prepare for the birth of their third child. Her due date is reportedly in early April.
The duo are already parents to Prince George and Princess Charlotte.