Pregnant Miranda Kerr Is Baby Bumpin’ Along In Her Sassy Summer Dress

Miranda Kerr is making lemonade out of lemons!

The pregnant supermodel took to Instagram to flaunt her baby bump in a sassy summer dress adorably patterned with the citrusy fruit. The 36-year-old expectant mom looked stylish and sophisticated in the mid-length frock, which she paired with a white handbag and matching sandals.

The summer season has apparently been good to the Kora Organics founder, who has been basking in the glow of her third pregnancy.

WATCH: Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel Expecting Second Child Together

Miranda also posted a stunning pic from a sunflower field showing her cradling her growing belly. “Found a heavenly field of sunflowers,” she captioned the shot. “Truly brightened my day.”

The Australian native is expecting her second child with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel. The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, also have a 1-year-old son named Hart, while Miranda shares 8-year-old son Flynn with ex-husband Orlando Bloom.

WATCH: Why Miranda Kerr Loves Her Post-Baby ‘Mum-Bod’

In March, Miranda’s rep confirmed the news of her third pregnancy in a statement, writing, “Miranda, Evan, Flynn and Hart are looking forward to welcoming the newest member to their family.”

The beauty entrepreneur has yet to reveal the sex of baby no. 3, but she did open up to Harper’s Bazaar Australia in May 2019 about choosing her kids’ names.

“Sentimental meaning for sure!” she said. “I like the sentiment of incorporating family, loved ones or something meaningful into my children’s names.”

— Gabi Duncan