Pregnant Miranda Kerr Spills The Supermodel Secrets Behind Her Maternity Glow

Glow, baby, glow!

Miranda Kerr, who confirmed that she’s currently 9-months pregnant with her third child, spilled the mystery behind her radiant complexion in the latest video for Vogue’s digital series, “Beauty Secrets.”

The 36-year-old supermodel admitted that her skin has improved greatly since her first pregnancy with 8-year-old son Flynn, whom she shares with ex-husband Orlando Bloom. “You would think, like, with every pregnancy it would get worse, but because I’m so consistent with my routine, it really helps,” she said.

Miranda also flaunted her baby bump as she demonstrated how she keeps her skin hydrated with body balm from her Kora Organics line. “I’ve used it during the last two pregnancies,” she revealed.

No surprise, Miranda’s daily routine also features products from her beauty brand, but the mogul mom also has a few tricks to make her life easier, including eyelash extensions!

The Australia native is expecting her second child with husband Evan Spiegel. The couple already has a 1-year-old son together named Hart. Although Miranda has yet to share the sex of baby no. 3, the little one’s arrival is right around the corner!

— Gabi Duncan