'Pretty Little Liars' Star Janel Parrish Ties The Knot With Chris Long

"Pretty Little Liars"
star Janel Parrish has tied the knot with beau Chris Long.
The actress shared a romantic photo on Instagram confirming her happy news. The pic shows the actress and Chris sharing a kiss in Hawaii.
"Rehearsal dinner photo. But today...I married him. loving my husband so much," she wrote.
She also shared a gorgeous shot of Hawaii on her Insta story, captioning it, "This day is already my favorite day."
Janel said "I do" in an Inbal Dror mermaid-style dress, complimented with a sweetheart neckline, according to Us Weekly. The dress also had a corset bodice and feathered train.
The actress, who is starring in the "PLL" spinoff "The Perfectionists" for Freeform, had members of her show family at the event, including Executive Producer I. Marlene King, who shared some scenery snaps from the actress' big day.
"Congratulations to @JanelParrish and Chris. Photos of the happy couple to come. But for now here's a few snaps of an amazing day. Grateful to be included. #JanelGoesLong," Marlene tweeted.
The producer also shared a shot of the elegant table decorations.
Other celebs in attendance were "PLL" alum Brendan Robinson, and Logan Browning and Natalia Ramos, co-stars of Janel's from "Bratz: The Movie," Us Weekly reported.
The mag, which had exclusive wedding details, revealed Janel and Chris wrote their own vows. And, it was a family affair at the altar with Chris' brother officiating, and Janel's sister her maid of honor.
Congratulations to the happy couple.
-- Jolie Lash