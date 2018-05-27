'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Marries Hudson Sheaffer In Ireland Destination Wedding

(Getty Images)
Looks like this "Pretty Little Liar" finally got her happy ending!
Sasha Pieterse has married longtime love Hudson Sheaffer in a romantic destination wedding at a castle in Glaslough, Ireland on Sunday, People reports.
The "Dancing With the Stars" alum wore a custom Christian Siriano gown and was iced in XIV Karats necklace paired with Zadig & Voltaire bracelets.
Hudson, 28, first popped the question to Sasha, 22, back in December 2015. The couple shared the happy news in a sweet Instagram post captioned, "The best day of my life."
Sasha's fairytale wedding likely takes the cake now!
"He's incredible," Sasha previously gushed to People about her man. "I've known him for so long, and it’s so incredible having someone like that supporting you and knowing without a doubt that they are going to be there no matter what happens."
Congratulations to the happy couple!