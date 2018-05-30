'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Reveals First Look At Her Fairy Tale Wedding: See Her Bridal Dress!

Hudson Sheaffer and Sasha Pieterse attend Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend on June 4, 2016 in Great Exuma, Bahamas

Hudson Sheaffer and Sasha Pieterse attend Sandals Emerald Bay Celebrity Golf Weekend on June 4, 2016 in Great Exuma, Bahamas (Getty Images)

"Pretty Little Liars" star Sasha Pieterse had a fairy tale wedding day over the weekend!

The 22-year-old actress married her longtime boyfriend Hudson Sheaffer  at the Leslie Estate, a castle in Glaslough, Ireland, according to People. 

A few days ago I married the man of my dreams at a Castile in a faraway land in front of my closest friends and family...swoon ✨ I apologize in advance for the amount of wedding and honeymoon documentation to follow. @hudsonsheaffer

Sasha shared the first look at her dream wedding day in a stunning video posted on her Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the video, "A few days ago I married the man of my dreams at a Castile in a faraway land in front of my closest friends and family...swoon ✨ I apologize in advance for the amount of wedding and honeymoon documentation to follow. @hudsonsheaffer." 

Sasha definitely has good reason to share tons of pics — because she made a gorgeous bride! She donned a custom Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a silk satin bodice and a skirt full of ruffles. The ballgown was breathtaking. She wore her hair down in soft curls. Her groom rocked a classic black tuxedo. 

Hudson also shared a pic presumably from their wedding day or the days following of his bride getting ready. Sasha wore a tiara on her head and fans were quick to call her a "queen."

It's not a huge surprise that fans are calling Sasha a queen, since their wedding location alone was fit for royalty. Check out their incredible wedding location in the pic below!

Great to be included in the @independent.ie Storytelling Trails in #irelandsancienteast #castle #thebighousestory #glaslough #monaghan #history #architecture #tales #wbyeats

Congrats to the happy couple. 

