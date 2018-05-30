'Pretty Little Liars' Star Sasha Pieterse Reveals First Look At Her Fairy Tale Wedding: See Her Bridal Dress!

Sasha shared the first look at her dream wedding day in a stunning video posted on her Instagram on Tuesday. She captioned the video, "A few days ago I married the man of my dreams at a Castile in a faraway land in front of my closest friends and family...swoon ✨ I apologize in advance for the amount of wedding and honeymoon documentation to follow. @hudsonsheaffer."

Sasha definitely has good reason to share tons of pics — because she made a gorgeous bride! She donned a custom Christian Siriano off-the-shoulder wedding dress with a silk satin bodice and a skirt full of ruffles. The ballgown was breathtaking. She wore her hair down in soft curls. Her groom rocked a classic black tuxedo.

Hudson also shared a pic presumably from their wedding day or the days following of his bride getting ready. Sasha wore a tiara on her head and fans were quick to call her a "queen."