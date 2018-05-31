Prince Charles Teaches Transylvanian Jam Makers How To Market Their Goods

Britain's Prince Charles arrived at his house in Romania's Transylvania region on Thursday, where he advised honey and jam producers on how to market their goods.

Charles, who will be 70 this year, likes Romania's unspoiled countryside and visits the country annually.

Dozens of local residents and tourists gathered in Viscri, a farming village in the Transylvanian hills, to see the heir to the British throne, who is popular in Romania.

He spent 90 minutes speaking to producers of smoked carp from the Danube Delta and other products at the restored 17th-century sky-blue house, home to his Prince of Wales Foundation Romania.

Foundation director Aura Woodward said "he is showing producers how to sell and helping them see the potential of agriculture." She added that Romania has 9 million people living in rural areas, many in poverty.

Gertrude Burzlander-Muller, a nurse from the German city of Nuremberg, said she was overcome with emotion after she spoke to the prince. "I'm still shaking," she said.

"I saw him at Harry's wedding on the television and now I met him in person," she said. "He's a nice, open person."

Local farmer Horia Cozmas said Charles "likes Transylvania because it's traditional and natural, as it once was all over Europe."

The foundation supports the East European nation's heritage and rural life, and sustainable development.

