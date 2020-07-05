Prince Charles Delivers Message To ‘Selfless’ Frontline Coronavirus Workers

The Prince of Wales delivered a heartfelt speech to commemorate the National Health Service’s 72nd anniversary.

“The current pandemic means that the NHS–and the entire country–has been through the most testing time in the service’s history,” the royal announced in his video address. “Our remarkably selfless nurses, doctors, paramedics and countless other staff have made costly sacrifices to provide treatment for more than a hundred thousand patients with Coronavirus and thousands more who needed other care.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCQTkP3Aaj_/

The 71-year-old prince struck home the true meaning of the organization, recounting the day it’s first location, Trafford General Hospital, opened its doors on July 5, 1948 to provide “care to all according to their need, not their ability to pay.”

The National Health Service is one of four publicly funded healthcare systems in the U.K.

And despite these hard times, Prince Charles noted that there is much to be grateful for.

“There is deep cause for gratitude, and a true reason for pride. In the way we care for all members of our society, our greatness truly is in gentleness. So, thank you all for what you have done – more than I can possibly say.”

The royal, alongside Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, resumed public royal engagements on June 16 by meeting medical workers at Gloucester Royal Hospital.