Prince Charles Enjoys a Martini At 11 AM At Local English Distillery

It's 5 o'clock somewhere, right? The Prince of Wales certainly agrees!
Prince Charles kicked off the second day of his Northumberland visit in style sipping a martini as he toured a Moorland gin distillery in North East England.
Prince Charles, The Prince of Wales has a small taster of Hepple Gin during a visit to the Moorland Spirit Company Ltd’s Hepple Gin distillery where the company are undertaking a sustainable juniper restoration and propagation project on September 13, 2018 in Rothbury, England.
The 69-year-old royal was served his gin neat shortly after 11 am and was then handed a new cocktail by Sir Walter Riddell's estate in Hepple, Coquetdale, Northumberland.
The father of Prince William and Prince Harry stepped out in the early Autumn showers to plant a juniper bush before gin tasting at the distillery with Sir Walter Riddell, Lady Riddell, and the Duchess of Northumberland.
The current heir to the English thrown was welcomed to Northumberland on Wednesday, September 12, to kick off his series of engagements in North Eastern England.
Charles also toured a national landscape discovery center, met with local school children, and met with market traders during his visit to the countryside.
His two-day trip hosted by the Duchess of Northumberland, Jane Percey, will wrap up today – after one more drink, of course!
Bottoms up, Charles.