Prince Charles Meets Bindi, Robert & Terri Irwin

Prince Charles is having a fun time down under!
The royal is currently touring Australia, and he met some famous Aussies!
He took time to meet with Bindi, Robert and Terri Irwin to discuss conservation of The Great Barrier Reef on Friday.
(Getty Images)
Bindi took to Instagram to share about meeting Charles.
"Our family feels extremely privileged to have had the opportunity to meet with His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and other dignitaries today at Lady Elliot Island," the caption reads in part.
"We joined together to discuss important methods to protect the largest living structure on Earth, The Great Barrier Reef," she continued.
"We must work together to make a difference and protect these sensitive ecosystems for the generations to come. #RoyalVisitAustralia," she concluded.
Following his meeting with the Irwins, the Prince then attended a roundtable discussion "on the challenges facing the world's reefs and to discuss opportunities for the private sector to champion and invest in their conservation," according to Clarence House.
Charles then boarded a glass bottom boat to view the reef.
The Prince is a major supporter of conservation, and Clarence House tweeted a statement about that on Friday.
"As an environmental leader for over 40 years, he has worked with businesses, charities, governments and other organizations to help promote sustainable ways of living and working," the tweet reads.
-- Stephanie Swaim