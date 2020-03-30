Prince Charles Out Of Isolation After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles is out of isolation and in good health, about seven days after testing positive for coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the 71-year-old royal told BBC News, “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, the Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.” He will reportedly resume meetings while adhering to government and medical guidelines.

According to U.K. health guidelines, people who live alone and have symptoms of coronavirus should stay isolated at home for seven days from when their symptoms started. People who live with others and are the first in their household to have coronavirus symptoms must stay at home for seven days and all other household members must stay home for 14 days.

The heir to the British throne had been self-isolating in Scotland after displaying mild symptoms of COVID-19. Meanwhile, his wife Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will continue to self-isolate in case she develops symptoms.

Prince Charles’ diagnosis was first announced last week in a statement from his office. It read, “He has been displaying mild symptoms, but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus.”

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”