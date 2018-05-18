Prince Charles Is Pleased To Welcome Meghan Markle To The Family By Walking Her Down The Aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry on Saturday — a huge gesture to welcome the former "Suits" star to the royal family.

Kensington Palace said Friday that Meghan asked her future father-in-law and the heir to the British throne to walk her down the aisle.

"“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” the Kensington Palace's statement said. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."

The news comes after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, backed out of the special honor due to health problems.