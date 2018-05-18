Prince Charles Is Pleased To Welcome Meghan Markle To The Family By Walking Her Down The Aisle

Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle when she marries his son Prince Harry on Saturday — a huge gesture to welcome the former "Suits" star to the royal family.
Kensington Palace said Friday that Meghan asked her future father-in-law and the heir to the British throne to walk her down the aisle.
"“Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day,” the Kensington Palace's statement said. “The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way."
The news comes after Meghan's father, Thomas Markle, backed out of the special honor due to health problems.WATCH: Meghan Markle's Mom Doria Ragland Meets Prince William & Kate Middleton!
WATCH THE ROYAL WEDDING LIVE ON AccessOnline's YouTube and our Facebook page at 2 AM PT/5 AM EST
Meghan, 36, announced on Thursday that her father would not be attending her wedding to Prince Harry this weekend.
Charles, 69, is reportedly thrilled to walk Meghan down the aisle. Plus, this won't be the first time he's held a bride's elbow as she got married.
He held the same honor for Mountbatten heiress, Alexandra Knatchbull, as she married Thomas Hooper. Prince Charles was extremely close to Alexandra's great grandfather Lord Louis Mountbatten, as a child. He considered Louis a mentor and father figure for many years.
Meghan will also have a little help at her wedding from a huge bridal party! She'll be accompanied by a squad of 10 bridesmaids and page boys, which will include Princess Charlotte and Prince George.
Don't miss a second of the royal wedding! Tune in on AccessOnline.com, on AccessOnline's YouTube and our Facebook page at 2 AM PT/5 AM EST for the whole ceremony.