Prince Charles Reveals That Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Name Their Baby Kylie Or Shane!

Prince Charles is getting cheeky about the new royal baby.
He was at the Australia House in London on Thursday, where he spoke out about his Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's possible baby names for their baby that's on the way.
"My son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia he and his wife were offered countless, thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby," he said to the crowd at the event, according to multiple reports.
"Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist," he added.
He went on to make a cheeky joke about which baby names Meghan and Harry likely won't choose.
"But, ladies and gentlemen, I would not hold your breath for Edna or Les," he joked.
There's already King Kylie Jenner, but who knows maybe the baby royal will snatch her crown!
-- Stephanie Swaim