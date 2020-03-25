Prince Charles Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested posted for coronavirus, a Clarence House spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual. The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland,” the statement detailed.

The 71-year-old royal is unaware where caught the virus but had been traveling in recent weeks and attended the Princess Trust Awards where he was photographed greeting many celebrities.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement continued.

Buckingham Palace issued a statement reassuring everyone about Queen Elizabeth’s health following her son’s diagnosis, “Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare.”

The Queen recently took extra precautions by relocating to Windsor Castle just last week. On Tuesday Buckingham Palace announced the 93-year-old’s early move.

“Her majesty will move to Windsor Castle for the Easter period on Thursday 19th March, one week earlier than planned. It is likely the queen will stay there beyond the Easter period,” the statement read. It was also announced that several public events the Queen was scheduled to attend in the coming months have been canceled or postponed.

Queen Elizabeth released a moving statement last week addressing the chaotic time during the coronavirus crisis. The letter, which was signed “Elizabeth R,” delivered a message of unity and hope.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the statement began. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

The Queen concluded by saying that she and the rest of the royal family were standing by until they could do more to help.

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

The Queen’s statement was issued on the same day that reports surfaced that Prince Albert of Monaco had tested positive for the coronavirus.