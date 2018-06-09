Prince George Gets Adorably Silenced By His Cousin At Trooping The Colour

Prince George was up to some hijinks at the palace!
The little Brit was with his family on the balcony at Buckingham Palace for Trooping the Colour on Saturday, where he got adorably silenced!
His cousin Savannah Phillips playfully covered his mouth, and he can be seen grinning during the service.
Savannah Phillips and Prince George of Cambridge watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
The tots were also seen making silly faces and clapping their hands gleefully alongside Princess Charlotte as the watched the event, which celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 92nd birthday, though her actual birthday falls in April.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
The event also marked a big occasion for the Duchess of Sussex, who made her Buckingham Palace debut alongside new husband Prince Harry.
Meghan looked stunning a pastel dress and matching fascinator, but her off-the-shoulder look actually broke some royal protocol due to its daring shoulder-baring neckline.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex head back down the Mall to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
Kate Middleton looked lovely in a pastel blue dress and flowery fascinator which looked color-coordinated with the Queen's blue look.
The royals always know how to show up in style!
Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, Savannah Phillips, Prince George of Cambridge and Isla Phillips watch the flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
-- Stephanie Swaim