Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Adorably Pose With Prince William In New Family Photo

This family is royally adorable!

A newly-released photo shows Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis posing with their dad Prince William on a swing, grinning cheekily as their mom Kate Middleton captures the super cute moment.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share a new picture of The Duke with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis ahead of The Duke’s birthday tomorrow. The picture was taken earlier this month by The Duchess,” the caption reads.

In the snap, Charlotte is rocking cute jean overalls with a striped shirt and pink shoes. Prince George is in an olive green polo and Prince Louis dons a navy polo shirt and matching shoes. Prince William looks casual chic in jeans, and a blue top.

Royal fans were loving the sweet family moment ahead of Williams’s 38th birthday on Sunday.

“I’m done, these pictures are the cutest ever. Thank you Kate for your great photography,” one person gushed.

“Gorgeous all getting so grown up. Charlotte is the image of her Granny,” another person noted.

Another noticed how much Louis has grown saying, “Louis was a baby a minute ago, now he’s a little boy!”

The post comes a day after Kensington Palace announced that Will and Kate had stepped out to visit local shops that were reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal,” the caption reads in part.

William visited a local bakery.

“The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers, who have been serving Kings Lynn for 50 years. With the owners of the bakery and members of staff, The Duke spoke about how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business, with 80% of the company’s wholesale customers having to close their own operations,” the caption reads.

Kate, for her part, visited a gardening center.

“The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the center’s owners, before speaking to staff members, and heard more about the measures which that the garden center has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely,” the caption noted.

— Stephanie Swaim