Prince George Steals The Show In Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Official Wedding Photos

Smile for the camera, Prince George!

The little Brit posed alongside the Duke and Duchess Sussex in their official photographs from their wedding day, where he became an instant scene stealer. Prince George is seen smiling next to his uncle Harry with the other young pageboys and bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits from their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Credit: Kensington Palace)

(Kensington Palace)

The 4-year-old royal kept it prim and proper when he was around his grandmother, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth, but let loose when he was around his uncle Harry!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits from their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Credit: Kensington Palace)

Prince William and Duchess Kate's adorable children stole the show at the royal wedding. Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out to photographers during the ceremony and went viral for adorably waving to fans as she left St. George Chapel. 

Princess Charlotte rides in a car to the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England

(Getty Images)

Did Princess Charlotte get her uncle's cheekiness? Royal fans pointed out that Prince Harry has been known to playfully stick his tongue out during royal photo ops since he was a tot. 

Prince Harry Sticking His Tongue Out Much To The Suprise Of His Mother, Princess Diana At Trooping The Colour With Prince William, Lady Gabriella Windsor And Lady Rose Windsor Watching From The Balcony Of Buckingham Palace

(Getty Images)

Too cute!

