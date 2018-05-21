Prince George Steals The Show In Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Official Wedding Photos

Smile for the camera, Prince George!
The little Brit posed alongside the Duke and Duchess Sussex in their official photographs from their wedding day, where he became an instant scene stealer. Prince George is seen smiling next to his uncle Harry with the other young pageboys and bridesmaids, including Princess Charlotte.
(Kensington Palace)
The 4-year-old royal kept it prim and proper when he was around his grandmother, Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth, but let loose when he was around his uncle Harry!
(Kensington Palace) (Kensington Publishing Corporation)
Prince William and Duchess Kate's adorable children stole the show at the royal wedding. Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out to photographers during the ceremony and went viral for adorably waving to fans as she left St. George Chapel.
(Getty Images)
Did Princess Charlotte get her uncle's cheekiness? Royal fans pointed out that Prince Harry has been known to playfully stick his tongue out during royal photo ops since he was a tot.
(Getty Images)
Too cute!