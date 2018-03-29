Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Is Soon: What Details Are Left To Plan?

Kensington Palace officials have kept quiet about many of the key wedding details, including the super-secret guest list. Officials say the invitations have been sent but won't reveal the names.



The couple has also invited 2,640 people from all walks of life to come to the grounds of Windsor Castle to watch them arrive and to see their carriage procession from a fine vantage point.

On the wedding dress front, the designer of Markle's gown is still not known to the public, leading to a guessing game that is picking up speed. Will it be a British or American designer? The lucky fashion house that received the coveted assignment has no doubt been sworn to secrecy.

Dress fittings will likely take place inside one of the royal palaces, not at a bridal salon, where Markle could be seen by fellow shoppers and their cellphone cameras.

Regardless of what dress she chooses, McGregor expects Harry and Markle to define wedding styles for the next year — if not years to come — not just for the fashions, but for tableware, flowers and the overall look.

"She's already a style icon," McGregor said. "The royal family are style icons and have been for generations. So yes, it's absolutely going to lead trends and fashions in weddings."