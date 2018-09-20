Prince Harry Adorably Fixes Meghan Markle's Windblown Hair

Prince Harry knows how to protect Meghan Markle against the elements.

The royal stepped in to adorably fix his wife's windblown locks while they celebrated the launch of her new charity cookbook "Together" at an outdoor luncheon in London on Thursday.

Video posted to a Kensington Palace fan page on Instagram shows Harry smoothing Meghan's brunette tresses after a quick gust briefly swept her mane askew. The duchess appeared to appreciate Harry's efforts, chuckling as she leaned back with a smile – though we can't help but wonder if she regretted not sporting her signature low bun.

The best part? Seconds later, Harry was spotted sweetly resting his head on Meghan's shoulder.