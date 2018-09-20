Prince Harry Adorably Fixes Meghan Markle's Windblown Hair

Prince Harry knows how to protect Meghan Markle against the elements.
The royal stepped in to adorably fix his wife's windblown locks while they celebrated the launch of her new charity cookbook "Together" at an outdoor luncheon in London on Thursday.
Video posted to a Kensington Palace fan page on Instagram shows Harry smoothing Meghan's brunette tresses after a quick gust briefly swept her mane askew. The duchess appeared to appreciate Harry's efforts, chuckling as she leaned back with a smile – though we can't help but wonder if she regretted not sporting her signature low bun.
The best part? Seconds later, Harry was spotted sweetly resting his head on Meghan's shoulder.
The couple's outing marks the first time Meghan has led an event solo since joining the royal family, and Harry wasn't her only source of support. Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was also on hand for the celebration – her first time in public with her daughter since the royal wedding in May.
Harry and Meghan have been notably affectionate throughout their time in the spotlight, from sharing a kiss on the lips at his polo match in July to simply holding hands, linking arms and gently rubbing each other's backs on multiple occasions.
The prince clearly isn't afraid to put his romantic side on full display in front of his mother-in-law, either. Photographers snapped Harry gazing adoringly at Meghan with his hands clasped as Doria stood by his side, and he had good reason to look so proud.
(Getty Images)
Meghan not only addressed the crowd with a moving speech, she also demonstrated her kitchen skills while whipping up green rice alongside women from the Hubb Community Kitchen. Kensington Palace announced that the organization will benefit from proceeds of the cookbook, which is comprised of recipes by those who were affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.
-- Erin Biglow