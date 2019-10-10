Prince Harry and Ed Sheeran Poke Fun At Being Gingers In Cheeky Video For World Mental Health Day

Singer Ed Sheeran and Prince Harry came together to raise awareness for an issue they’re both passionate about—and it isn’t their red hair!

The duo collaborated on a video shared on the Sussex Royal Instagram page. When the singer rings the doorbell to the tune of “God Save The Queen!” he’s greeted by none other than the Prince himself. “It’s like looking in a mirror,” Ed quips to the royal.

The two then sit at a cozy coffee table to discuss ‘the issue.’ “This for me is a subject and a conversation that’s just not talked about enough. I think people all over the world are really suffering,” Harry explains to Ed.

Ed agrees, and informs Harry that he has actually written a song to shine a light on this issue. “People just don’t understand what it’s like for people like us,” the singer said, which prompted a quizzical eyebrow raise from the Prince. “I just feel like it’s time that we stood up and said, you know, we’re not gonna take this anymore. We are ginger and we are going to fight.”

Awkward! After a brief pause from the Prince, he tries to clear up the confusion. “This may be a miscommunication but this is about World Mental Health Day.”

Ed takes a panicked look at the camera and emphatically agrees—while deleting the title “GINGERS UNITE” from his computer.

The tongue-in-cheek video then takes a more somber turn, with Ed and Prince Harry sharing a couch together. “Look out for anybody that might be suffering in silence,” Harry says. “We’re all in this together.”

Fans loved the more candid look into the life of the two famous figures, and some eagle-eyed viewers noticed the video appeared to be shot at Ivy Cottage. The home that Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie shares with husband Jack Brooksbank at Kensington Palace. There appeared to be a wedding portrait hanging of the couple in the background as well.

Prince Harry has long been open about his own mental health. In 2017, he sat down with UK journalist Bryony Gordon to discuss how losing his mother at a young age impacted his mental health. More recently, the Prince and his wife The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle addressed the issue while on a royal tour of Africa.

October 10 is World Mental Health day, aimed at raising awareness for mental health issues around the globe.