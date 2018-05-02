Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Select The Ascot Landau Carriage For Post-Wedding Ride

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at a memorial service at St Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the murder of Stephen Lawrence on April 23, 2018 in London, England.. The 18-year-old murder victim was fatally stabbed by a gang of racists in Eltham, south-east London, on April 22 1993. (Photo by Victoria Jones WPA Pool/Getty Images) (Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride off from their May 19 wedding at St George's Chapel in style! The pair, who are set to say "I do" in less than a month, have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town to greet well-wishers.
According to Kensington Palace, "the carriage isne one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews." And they are used in "official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits."
Kensington Palace also released the special route they will take on their wedding day.
"There will be one horse-drawn carriage in the Carriage Procession from St George's Chapel, which will take the newly married couple through Windsor Town returning to Windsor Castle along the Long Walk," palace officials shared. "Storm and Tyrone, father and son, are two of the Windsor Grey Horses who will pull the Ascot Landau carriage on the wedding day."
Kensington Palace shared a close-up look at the royal carriage!
The duo are just weeks away from their special wedding.
