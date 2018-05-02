Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Select The Ascot Landau Carriage For Post-Wedding Ride

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will ride off from their May 19 wedding at St George's Chapel in style! The pair, who are set to say "I do" in less than a month, have selected the Ascot Landau carriage for their procession through Windsor Town to greet well-wishers.

According to Kensington Palace, "the carriage isne one of five Ascot Landaus in the Royal Mews." And they are used in "official and ceremonial state events, such as Coronations, Royal Weddings and State Visits."