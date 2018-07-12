Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sneak Away For Romantic Lunch Date In Ireland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been busy with their official duties during their first trip to Ireland as a married couple, but the cute duo still made time to sneak away for a romantic lunch on Wednesday.
The pair headed into Delahunt on Camden Street and score an ultra-private table, decorated with wildflowers, simple menus and set for two! The restaurant shared details about the couple's private lunch on their Instagram account, revealing their excitement to serve royalty!
"Our best table for a special occasion! Ready for a Royal service," they captioned a photo of the pretty spot where Prince Harry and his new bride sat.
The couple reportedly chatted throughout their meal and the manager of the restaurant, Grace Davis told Vanity Fair that they had a full menu of items, but skipped dessert.
"They had the smoked salmon starter. Meghan had the hake for her main course; Harry had the lamb. They had planned to have dessert too, but said they were too full by the end of their meal. So they just had what we call our 3fe Dublin roasted coffee. They seemed to love it—it was empty plates all around. They even shared a half-pint of Guinness, and Harry had a Coke," Davis said.
After their private meal, the couple also made sure to snap a pic with the entire staff! Delahunt shared the picture and wrote alongside it, "What an honor to serve The Duke and Duchess of Sussex today! Thank you Harry and Meghan! Prince Harry said to the kitchen when he arrived he heard that we serve the best food in Ireland! The chef agreed, but also said we're a bit biased 😁"
Meghan hasn't been shy about her love of trying new foods and at one point talked about her "foodie" habits on her blog The Tig.
On their way out of the restaurant, the couple was greeted by tons of well-wishers — sometimes, you still have to head back to work after a fabulous lunch!