Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sneak Away For Romantic Lunch Date In Ireland

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been busy with their official duties during their first trip to Ireland as a married couple, but the cute duo still made time to sneak away for a romantic lunch on Wednesday.

The pair headed into Delahunt on Camden Street and score an ultra-private table, decorated with wildflowers, simple menus and set for two! The restaurant shared details about the couple's private lunch on their Instagram account, revealing their excitement to serve royalty!

"Our best table for a special occasion! Ready for a Royal service," they captioned a photo of the pretty spot where Prince Harry and his new bride sat.