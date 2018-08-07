Prince Harry Attended His Best Friend's Wedding With A Massive Hole In His Shoe

Even royals suffer wardrobe malfunctions.

Prince Harry was the best man at his childhood friend Charlie Van Straubenzee's wedding over the weekend, where he and Meghan Markle looked completely flawless … from afar!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom. Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Charlie van Straubenzee and have been good friends ever s

(Getty Images)

When photos of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex surfaced, eagle-eyed royal fans noticed that Harry suffered a minor wardrobe malfunction – the 33-year-old royal arrived at the ceremony with a giant hole in his shoe. A chunk of rubber was missing from the sole of Harry's well-worn black brogue oxfords, but it's doubtful that any of his fellow-wedding goers noticed since all eyes were definitely on his lovely wife, Meghan Markle. Meghan was also celebrating her 37th birthday at the wedding!

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is seen with a hole in his shoe attends the wedding of Charlie Van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom. Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Charlie van Straubenzee and have been

(Getty Images)

It may be time for Harry to invest in a new pair of shoes, though. This past April, he was spotted attending the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence sporting the same footwear, and yes – the hole was there too.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the 25th Anniversary Memorial Service to celebrate the life and legacy of Stephen Lawrence at St Martin-in-the-Fields on April 23, 2018 in London

(Getty Images)

Harry isn't the only one who suffered a minor wardrobe mishap during Charlie's wedding. His wife accidentally exposed her black lace bra when the top button of her Club Monaco dress became undone. Oops!

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the wedding of Daisy Jenks and Charlie Van Straubenzee at Saint Mary The Virgin Church on August 4, 2018 in Frensham, United Kingdom. Prince Harry attended the same prep school as Charlie van Straubenzee and have been goo

(Getty Images)

This just confirms that Meghan and Harry are the most relatable royals in the palace. 

