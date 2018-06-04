Prince Harry Is Bringing The Invictus Games To The Hague In 2020

TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Prince Harry already has another major milestone to look forward to!
The 33-year-old royal just announced that the Invictus Games will take place in The Hague, in the Netherlands in 2020. The next Invictus Games are set to take place this year in or Sydney, Australia. Harry and his new bride, Meghan Markle, will be heading to Australia in October to be apart of the games and are expected to also spend some time in the country after.
Harry and Meghan famously made their "official debut" as a couple at the Invictus Games last year in Toronto. At the time, Harry showed off his new love as they walked hand-in-hand throughout the games and were also seen kissing in their VIP booth at the closing ceremony.
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 30: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are seen at the Closing Ceremony on day 8 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at the Air Canada Centre on September 30, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Getty Images)
Kensington Palace also announced the exciting news about the Invictus Games in 2020 on their Twitter account. They captioned a special video of the competition, "'If you have the will, anything is possible.' Witness the power of the #InvictusGames."
In a statement released by the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry said that the Hague "is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020." He added that the city will "become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries."
"We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be, and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020," Harry added.