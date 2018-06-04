Prince Harry Is Bringing The Invictus Games To The Hague In 2020

Prince Harry already has another major milestone to look forward to!

The 33-year-old royal just announced that the Invictus Games will take place in The Hague, in the Netherlands in 2020. The next Invictus Games are set to take place this year in or Sydney, Australia. Harry and his new bride, Meghan Markle, will be heading to Australia in October to be apart of the games and are expected to also spend some time in the country after.

Harry and Meghan famously made their "official debut" as a couple at the Invictus Games last year in Toronto. At the time, Harry showed off his new love as they walked hand-in-hand throughout the games and were also seen kissing in their VIP booth at the closing ceremony.