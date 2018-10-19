Prince Harry Can't Stop Smiling As He Scales Sydney Harbour Bridge Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex climbs the Sydney Harbour Bridge with Prime Minister of Australia Scott Morrison and Invictus Games competitors on October 19, 2018 in Sydney, Australia (Getty Images)
Prince Harry took his royal tour of Australia to new heights on Friday when he scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge in order to place the Invictus Games flag atop the famous destination in Sydney. His pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, opted out of the somewhat nerve-wracking activity.
Despite the dizzying heights he took on, Prince Harry was all smiles as he hiked the stops to the top. He was joined on the 1,000+ step climb by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Invictus Games athletes Luke Hill, Ruth Hunt, Heidi Joosten, and Michael Lyddiard, as well as Gwen Cherne, whose late husband served in Cambodia, East Timor, Afghanistan, and Iraq.
Harry was seen chatting with his fellow climbers and smiling the entire way. At one point he gave Gwen a gigantic hug.
Prince Harry was dressed casually for the activity, rocking a set of khakis, his black Invictus Games shirt, a set of slip-on tennis shoes, and a pair of shades.
The Invictus Games will be held in Australia later this year.
TORONTO, ON - SEPTEMBER 25: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Wheelchair Tennis on day 3 of the Invictus Games Toronto 2017 at Nathan Philips Square on September 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada. The Games use the power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for the Armed Forces. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Getty Images)
The Games are definitely important to Prince Harry and Meghan. Before they were married, when they were just dating, Meghan made her first official appearance with the royal at the Invictus Games in Canada last year.
