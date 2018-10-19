Prince Harry Can't Stop Smiling As He Scales Sydney Harbour Bridge Without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry took his royal tour of Australia to new heights on Friday when he scaled the Sydney Harbour Bridge in order to place the Invictus Games flag atop the famous destination in Sydney. His pregnant wife, Meghan Markle, opted out of the somewhat nerve-wracking activity.

Despite the dizzying heights he took on, Prince Harry was all smiles as he hiked the stops to the top. He was joined on the 1,000+ step climb by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Invictus Games athletes Luke Hill, Ruth Hunt, Heidi Joosten, and Michael Lyddiard, as well as Gwen Cherne, whose late husband served in Cambodia, East Timor, Afghanistan, and Iraq.