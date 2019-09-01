Prince Harry Can’t Wait To Introduce Meghan Markle and Archie To South Africa

Prince Harry is counting down the weeks until he’ll embark on his first royal tour with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

The Duke of Sussex shared his excitement for the upcoming trip on the couple’s Instagram page writing, “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you. On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon.”

Harry accompanied his note on Instagram with a montage of photos, noting that they are from the accounts that the Duke and Duchess now follow.

The family of three will be visiting South Africa together. The new dad will then continue on his own to Malawi, Angola, and Botswana, according to the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram post.

Botswana is a special place for Meghan and Harry. Not only did the couple travel to the Okavango Delta during the early part of their relationship, but the pair are also still heavily involved in charity work in the region.

This won’t be Baby Archie’s first time traveling on a plane. The royal family recently went on a getaway to Ibiza. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex then took their son Archie to stay at Elton John’s home just days later.

The couple was accused of hypocrisy for choosing to travel on private planes, that use approximately seven times the emissions as a commercial flight while campaigning for action on climate change and the protection of the environment.

The “Tiny Dancer” singer explained that he felt a “sense of obligation” to protect Harry and his family on behalf of one of his dearest friends, the late Princess Diana. He defended them after the controversy with a lengthy post on Instagram.

“After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home,” Elton went on. “To maintain a high level of protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.”