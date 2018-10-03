Prince Harry Cheekily Asks Schoolteacher To Let Go Of His Hand After She Claims 'I'm Not Letting Go'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive at the University of Chichester's Engineering and Digital Technology Park during an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Sussex, United Kingdom (Getty Images)
One Sussex schoolteacher got a hold of Prince Harry and had a hard time letting go — literally!
During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to their namesake dukedom 50 miles south of London, they greeted fans in the streets and among them was a schoolteacher named Charlotte Sleep and her students from Westbourne House School. Both Harry and Meghan made point to visit with the children, especially after they made Meghan and Harry a guide to Sussex with some of their favorite restaurants and places to see.
At one point Harry came down to shake the kids hands and their teachers' hand and things got a little awkward. As Sleep reached out to shake his hand she told the Duke, "I'm not letting go."
Harry cheekily responded, "Please do."
He said it with a smile, but it was a pretty funny yet awkward moment. Harry then went on to high five several of the kids after they admitted that they had all skipped latin class in order to come out and greet the Duke and Duchess.
Naturally, formal rebel-rouser Harry was touched by the sentiment, but quickly add "education is very important!"
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex greet well-wishers as they arrive for an engagement at Edes House during an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Chichester, Englan (Getty Images)
Harry and Meghan stopped were given their royal titles on May 19, their wedding day, and made sure to cover every inch of their namesake territory. They began the morning with the walkabout in Chichester in the center of Sussex and then went on to visit the coast at Bognor Regis, where they officially opened the University of Chichester’s Engineering and Digital Technology Park, which partners with local industry to offer students practical experiences in the sectors.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex makes an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Chichester, United Kingdom. (Getty Images)
The couple then headed out to East Sussex to see the seaside staple of Brighton, complete with its famous pier and also visited Hove. They will also visit the Royal Pavilion and then head back to West Sussex for another walkabout and meet-n-greet.