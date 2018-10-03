Prince Harry Cheekily Asks Schoolteacher To Let Go Of His Hand After She Claims 'I'm Not Letting Go'

One Sussex schoolteacher got a hold of Prince Harry and had a hard time letting go — literally!



During the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to their namesake dukedom 50 miles south of London, they greeted fans in the streets and among them was a schoolteacher named Charlotte Sleep and her students from Westbourne House School. Both Harry and Meghan made point to visit with the children, especially after they made Meghan and Harry a guide to Sussex with some of their favorite restaurants and places to see.