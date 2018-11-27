Prince Harry Is Having A Blast In Zambia Hanging Out With Circus Performers!

Prince Harry is certainly staying entertained on his solo trip to Zambia!
While on his short visit to Africa, the Duke of Sussex stopped by "Circus Zambia" to hang out with some of the colorful performers.
As the father-to-be arrived, he shook hands with some clowns on stilts before he was treated to a high-energy performance by the circus members.
Harry later gave a speech in praise of the circus and its service to the community and dedication to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, while mentioning his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.
"You have filled this place with song and your optimism is infectious – what a wonderful introduction to you work. I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your team this past spring, and she sends her very best wishes to you all."
So, where is the mother-to-be?
Meghan decided to stay back in London and work on a few solo projects of her own. Last week she volunteered at the Hubb Community Kitchen, preparing a Thanksgiving meal for those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire.
Before their little one is born in the spring, the couple is also in the middle of a move from Kensington Palace. They plan to shack up in the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.
Sounds very "modern fairytale" doesn’t it?