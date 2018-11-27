Prince Harry Is Having A Blast In Zambia Hanging Out With Circus Performers!

Prince Harry is certainly staying entertained on his solo trip to Zambia!

 While on his short visit to Africa, the Duke of Sussex stopped by "Circus Zambia" to hang out with some of the colorful performers.

As the father-to-be arrived, he shook hands with some clowns on stilts before he was treated to a high-energy performance by the circus members.

View this post on Instagram

"For far too long, you and other young leaders have struggled to secure funding, recognition and support – despite all the important work you’re doing. Too often funders and investors miss what you’re doing because they can’t find you or see what you’re achieving. As a result, opportunities for both parties are lost. We established the @queens_commonwealth_trust to be your platform. The place where your voices can be heard, where your work is seen and taken seriously, and your experiences and insight are shared with others to create the maximum impact – for what the world really needs right now." — The Duke of Sussex, Queen's Commonwealth Trust President, and Commonwealth Young Ambassador, at Circus Zambia, a partner of the Trust. The organisation equips young people from vulnerable backgrounds across Lusaka with life skills while providing educational and employment opportunities. #RoyalVisitZambia #Lusaka #Zambia ???? Tim Rooke / REX / Shutterstock

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Harry later gave a speech in praise of the circus and its service to the community and dedication to the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, while mentioning his pregnant wife, Meghan Markle.

"You have filled this place with song and your optimism is infectious – what a wonderful introduction to you work. I know my wife, Meghan, had a wonderful meeting with Angeline Murimirwa from your team this past spring, and she sends her very best wishes to you all."

So, where is the mother-to-be?

View this post on Instagram

The Duchess of Sussex visited the Hubb Community Kitchen to join the preparations as the women cooked 300 meals for the local community, and heard about some of the new outreach projects at the kitchen started by the women. These include a scheme to deliver nutritious meals for women on maternity wards, and a group offering a safe space for women affected by domestic violence. The women also talked to The Duchess and @chefclaresmyth about their long-term vision for the Kitchen, and how they hope to use further proceeds from Together to reach even more people in their community. #CookTogether

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

Meghan decided to stay back in London and work on a few solo projects of her own. Last week she volunteered at the Hubb Community Kitchen, preparing a Thanksgiving meal for those affected by the 2017 Grenfell Tower Fire.

Before their little one is born in the spring, the couple is also in the middle of a move from Kensington Palace. They plan to shack up in the Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, England.

Sounds very "modern fairytale" doesn’t it?

Copyright ©
2018 by

NBCUniversal, Inc.

All Rights Reserved.
This material may not be republished, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
RueLaLa

Related news

Latest News