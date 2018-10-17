Prince Harry Hugs Excited Fan & She Adorably Loses It

Happy tears! Prince Harry had quite the effect on a lucky fan in Australia.

The dad-to-be and wife Meghan Markle landed in Melbourne on Wednesday (Thursday Down Under) for the third stop on their official autumn tour, where they were met with another cheering crowd bearing welcome gifts. While many onlookers presented flowers and stuffed animals to the happy couple, it was a special gesture from Harry that apparently brought one excited royal-watcher to the emotional brink.

Harry stopped to hug a visibly overcome young woman and fellow redhead, and photos captured her priceless expressions during the once-in-a-lifetime moment. The prince also appeared to briefly comfort her by putting his hand on her arm – so sweet!