Prince Harry Hugs Excited Fan & She Adorably Loses It

Happy tears! Prince Harry had quite the effect on a lucky fan in Australia.
The dad-to-be and wife Meghan Markle landed in Melbourne on Wednesday (Thursday Down Under) for the third stop on their official autumn tour, where they were met with another cheering crowd bearing welcome gifts. While many onlookers presented flowers and stuffed animals to the happy couple, it was a special gesture from Harry that apparently brought one excited royal-watcher to the emotional brink.
Harry stopped to hug a visibly overcome young woman and fellow redhead, and photos captured her priceless expressions during the once-in-a-lifetime moment. The prince also appeared to briefly comfort her by putting his hand on her arm – so sweet!
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
While that fan now has a story to tell for the ages, she wasn't the only one hoping to score some one-on-one time with Harry. Many others at the Royal Botanic Gardens were angling for a chance to be noticed, with a few getting creative and showing off eye-catching signs.
"Harry I wagged school in 1983 to meet your parents," one poster board read, proving that person has been a dedicated royal fanatic since before the duke was even born.
(Getty Images)
As for Meghan, she seemed to once again handle the spotlight with ease as she chatted briefly with members of the public, including quite a few smiling children.
The pregnant duchess looked chic as usual in a navy dress with an asymmetrical hem and ruffle detail by Aussie designer Dion Lee, and she added a relatable flair to her look. Meghan took a page from Kate Middleton's fashion rewear playbook, sporting the same Martin Grant trench she debuted during her and Harry's inaugural stop in Sydney earlier this week. She also appeared to don the blue suede heels she wore to Princess Eugenie's wedding. For his part, Harry matched his ladylove in a crisp, dark blue suit accented with an aquamarine tie.
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
The couple's trip has already been filled with multiple memorable moments, and they've only just begun! With nearly two weeks left on their jam-packed schedule, it's safe to say there are likely more tearful hugs ahead for Harry and Meghan.
-- Erin Biglow