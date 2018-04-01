Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Florist & Will Have Peonies, Birch & Garden Roses!

Peonies, garden roses, and birch branches, oh my! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen their florist and she's creating a dreamy, natural, wildflower-laden design!
Kensington Palace announced on Sunday that the couple will work with floral designer Philippa Craddock for the flower décor inside St George's Chapel and for St George's Hall, where their wedding and formal 600-guest reception will take place.
It sounds like Philippa and Meghan have a dreamy vision in mind, and Meghan has been working right alongside the London-based floral designer to create the perfect look.
"The floral displays in St George's Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park. Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May," Kensington Palace shared. "These will include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn."
The couple will also bring in wildflowers from nearby meadows, which "provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment."
Meghan and Harry are also planning to have their flowers donated to charity organizations after their wedding and reception.
Philippa, who is a self-taught florist in London, shared a statement about her excitement over working with the royal bride and groom.
"I am excited and honoured to have been chosen by Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle to design and create their wedding flowers. Working with them has been an absolute pleasure. The process has been highly collaborative, free-flowing, creative and fun. The final designs will represent them as a couple, which I always aim to achieve in my work, with local sourcing, seasonality and sustainability being at the forefront."
With the royal wedding right around the corner on May 19, the duo have been announcing tons of exciting details about their wedding. They also recently selected Violet Cakes of London for their wedding cake and shared their wedding invitations. Check out more in the videos above.