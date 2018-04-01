Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Announce Wedding Florist & Will Have Peonies, Birch & Garden Roses!

Peonies, garden roses, and birch branches, oh my! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen their florist and she's creating a dreamy, natural, wildflower-laden design!

Kensington Palace announced on Sunday that the couple will work with floral designer Philippa Craddock for the flower décor inside St George's Chapel and for St George's Hall, where their wedding and formal 600-guest reception will take place.

It sounds like Philippa and Meghan have a dreamy vision in mind, and Meghan has been working right alongside the London-based floral designer to create the perfect look.

"The floral displays in St George's Chapel will be created using locally sourced foliage, much of which will be taken from the gardens and parkland of The Crown Estate and Windsor Great Park. Where possible, Philippa will use flowers and plants that are in season and blooming naturally in May," Kensington Palace shared. "These will include branches of beech, birch and hornbeam, as well as white garden roses, peonies and foxgloves. The designs will reflect the wild and natural landscapes from which many of the plants will be drawn."

The couple will also bring in wildflowers from nearby meadows, which "provide a great habitat for bees and help to nurture and sustain entire ecosystems by promoting a healthy and biodiverse environment."