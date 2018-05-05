Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Putting Off Their Honeymoon

Prince Harry will not whisk Meghan Markle off on a romantic honeymoon right after their May 19 wedding.
A palace spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the duo will stay in town following their nuptials and will take a trip as newlyweds at a later date.
“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”
That's right — it is right back to business for the royal pair once they say "I do." However, it isn't like either of them have been short on travel lately.
During their courtship, Prince Harry romanced Meghan by taking her to Botswana. The pair opened up about the special trip they took during their first interview with BBC News after becoming engaged.
"We met once and then twice, back-to-back, two dates in London, last July," Harry told BBC News. "I think about three, maybe four weeks later, I managed to persuade her to come join me in Botswana and we camped out with each other under the stars. We spent five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."
The duo are rumored to eventually be taking their honeymoon in another locale in Africa — the exclusive luxury camp, Natural Selection's Hoanib Valley Camp in Namibia. Travel + Leisure magazine reported last month that the twosome will go to the glamping destination and wildlife reserve.
It looks pretty spectacular!