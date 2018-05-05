Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Putting Off Their Honeymoon

Prince Harry will not whisk Meghan Markle off on a romantic honeymoon right after their May 19 wedding.



A palace spokesperson confirmed on Friday that the duo will stay in town following their nuptials and will take a trip as newlyweds at a later date.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

That's right — it is right back to business for the royal pair once they say "I do." However, it isn't like either of them have been short on travel lately.

During their courtship, Prince Harry romanced Meghan by taking her to Botswana. The pair opened up about the special trip they took during their first interview with BBC News after becoming engaged.

