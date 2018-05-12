Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Pick Chicago Bishop To Give Address At Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be giving their royal wedding an American twist!

The couple has chosen the head of the Episcopal Church – the Most Rev. Bishop Michael Bruce Curry – to give the address at their wedding, Kensington Palace revealed on Saturday. The Chicago-born Curry, who was made the first African-American presiding bishop and primate of the Episcopal Church in 2015, is set to make the trip from the United States to Windsor for Meghan and Harry's big day.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness. And so we celebrate and pray for them today," Bishop Curry said in a statement.

Though neither Meghan nor Harry know Bishop Curry personally, as PEOPLE reports, a royal insider told the outlet that "it would be highly appropriate" for him to be selected, given that Curry's role in the Episcopal Church and talents as "a wonderful speaker and preacher."

