Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Adopted A Dog Together

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already expanding their family!
The newlyweds adopted a dog, believed to be a Labrador, in early summer, PEOPLE reports. According to the outlet, the couple's new furry addition has been joining them at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area as well as at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex head back down the Mall to Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour on June 9, 2018 in London (Getty Images)
The former "Suits" star is a known dog lover. She previously owned two rescue pups before she had to leave one of them, a Labrador/shepherd mix Bogart, behind when she moved from Toronto to London. She brought her other dog, a beagle named Guy, with her.
"I've had two dogs that I've had for a long time, two rescue pups," Meghan said during her first joint interview with Harry after they announced their engagement last November. "One is now staying with a very close friend and the other little guy is, yes, he's in the U.K. He's been here for a while. I think he's doing just fine."
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom (Getty Images)
Harry and Meghan seem to be following in the footsteps of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Shortly after tying the knot in April 2011, William and Kate got a Cocker spaniel named Lupo before welcoming their first child Prince George in 2013.
-- Gabi Duncan