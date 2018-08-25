Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Reportedly Adopted A Dog Together

The former "Suits" star is a known dog lover. She previously owned two rescue pups before she had to leave one of them, a Labrador/shepherd mix Bogart, behind when she moved from Toronto to London. She brought her other dog, a beagle named Guy, with her.

"I've had two dogs that I've had for a long time, two rescue pups," Meghan said during her first joint interview with Harry after they announced their engagement last November. "One is now staying with a very close friend and the other little guy is, yes, he's in the U.K. He's been here for a while. I think he's doing just fine."