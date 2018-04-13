Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Select Alexi Lubomirski As Royal Wedding Photographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have selected famed photographer Alexi Lubomirski to photograph their May 19 wedding at St George's Chapel.



"Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have selected Alexi Lubomirski to be the official photographer at their Wedding on Saturday 19th May. Mr. Lubomirski will take the official photographs at Windsor Castle following the Wedding at St George's Chapel," Kensington Palace said in a statement on Friday.

Lubomirski took the couple's official engagement portraits at Frogmore House at Windsor, which were high fashion and totally different than typical engagement photos of previous royal couples. The stunning, light-filled portraits showed off a much more intimate side of the British royals.

Lubomirski is beyond excited by the news that he'll get to capture Prince Harry and his bride's special day.

"I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion. Having taken Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's engagement photos, it brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story," Lubomirski said in a statement on Friday.

He told Access at the Daily Front Row Fashion event this week that it was very special photographing their engagement and that he and his wife were looking forward to attending the couple's nuptials.

Check out more of what he had to say in the video above.

WATCH: Meghan Markle Vs. Princess Eugenie: Comparing Their Engagements