Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Stay In Separate Hotels The Night Before Their Wedding — See Where!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pre-wedding locations have been revealed!

We now know where the soon-to-be-married couple will be staying the night before their extravagant 600-person wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

Kensington Palace released the bride and groom's wedding accommodations on Monday, with Harry and Meghan sticking with tradition and staying in two different locations.

"On the night before their wedding, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will stay at separate hotels in the Windsor area," a statement from Kensington Palace began.

Prince Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park. He will by joined by his Best Man and brother, Prince William. The stunning all-white estate definitely looks fit for a prince with rooms that feature "rural charm garnished with modern delight," according to the hotel's website.