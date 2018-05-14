Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Will Stay In Separate Hotels The Night Before Their Wedding — See Where!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's pre-wedding locations have been revealed!
We now know where the soon-to-be-married couple will be staying the night before their extravagant 600-person wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.
Kensington Palace released the bride and groom's wedding accommodations on Monday, with Harry and Meghan sticking with tradition and staying in two different locations.
"On the night before their wedding, Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle will stay at separate hotels in the Windsor area," a statement from Kensington Palace began.
Prince Harry will stay at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park. He will by joined by his Best Man and brother, Prince William. The stunning all-white estate definitely looks fit for a prince with rooms that feature "rural charm garnished with modern delight," according to the hotel's website.
Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, will stay at Cliveden House Hotel, on the National Trust's Cliveden Estate. Meghan and her mother will also get ready for the royal wedding at Cliveden House and then head to Windsor Castle by car on the day of the wedding.
Cliveden House was built in 1666 by the 2nd Duke of Buckingham, as a gift to his mistress, Cliveden House has remained a pinnacle of intrigue and glamour for the elite, according to the hotel's website. (Credit: Cliveden House)
According to the website, "Cliveden House has remained a pinnacle of intrigue and glamour for the elite. Enriched with antique furniture and period features, it has stayed true to its roots whilst also providing a luxurious setting to rest, meet and play."
The bride and groom are also expected at a rehearsal earlier in the week in Windsor.
