Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Official Royal Wedding Portraits: See The Stunning Photos

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's official wedding portraits from their wedding at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Credit: Kensington Palace)
The official royal wedding portraits of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their wedding day on May 19 at Windsor Castle have been released.
"Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released three official photographs from their wedding day," a statement from Kensington Palace read. "The images were taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski at Windsor Castle, following the carriage procession."
In the first photo, Meghan and Harry are posing with their entire family and wedding party, including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Meghan's mother Doria Ragland, Prince Charles, Camilla Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
In another, Meghan and Harry are posed with their page boys and flower girls. In the fun yet formal shot, Meghan is actually sitting on the floor in her bridal gown to be closer to the adorable kiddos. Prince Harry is kneeled behind her. In this photo, Prince George may be the true standout — looking pleased with himself as he stands up nice and tall!
The final portrait done in black and white shows Meghan and Harry sitting on the steps of Windsor and smiling. The photo definitely captures the entire theme of their day: love and endless smiles. The happy couple look unbelievably smitten with each other.
The photos were taken by Alexi Lubomirski, who also took the happy couple's engagement photos months ago at Frogmore House.
"The Duke and Duchess would like to thank everyone who took part in the celebrations of their Wedding," Kensington Palace's tweet continued. "They feel so lucky to have been able to share their day with all those gathered in Windsor and those who watched on television across the UK, Commonwealth, and around the world."