Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Invitations Are Stunning & Their Guest List Is Officially Set!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding invitations are in the post!



Kensington Palace said Thursday that invitations for the wedding between Harry and Meghan have been sent out. The duo invited 600 people to their May 19 wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. In addition to the wedding, their 600 guests were also invited to a a lunchtime reception given by Queen Elizabeth II at St George's Hall. Harry and Markle will also celebrate their nuptials with a private evening reception with 200 guests. The reception will be hosted by Prince Charles.

Harry and Meghan's invitations were far from ordinary, too! The happy couple's invitations were created by Barnard & Westwood, which has been making royal invitations since 1985. The company used a press from the 1930s to create the invitations using a process called die stamping. The invitations feature the Three-Feather Badge of the Prince of Wales printed in gold ink and were printed in black and gold and gilded around the edges.

The company also used American ink on an English card, a nod to Meghan and Harry's roots.

The couple's wedding is set to be the talk of the year! Earlier this week, they announced Violet Cakes of London will be creating their wedding cake. Check out the delicious details below.