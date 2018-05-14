Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Menu To Feature Classic British Dishes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going with a farm-to-table vibe for their wedding reception dishes!



Kensington Palace announced over the weekend that the couple will serve classic dishes made from seasonal British produced from the Queen's estates. The dishes will be prepared at Windsor Castle and royal chef Mark Flanagan is behind the culinary experience for the important affair.

"The day of the wedding has fallen very kindly for us. All the British vegetables are just coming into season... and that's been a point of focus for us," chef Flanagan said in a statement on Kensington Palace's website. "We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that."

According to Chef Flanagan, the royal couple has been involved in nearly every detail of their 600-person reception.