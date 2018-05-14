Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Reception Menu To Feature Classic British Dishes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going with a farm-to-table vibe for their wedding reception dishes!
Kensington Palace announced over the weekend that the couple will serve classic dishes made from seasonal British produced from the Queen's estates. The dishes will be prepared at Windsor Castle and royal chef Mark Flanagan is behind the culinary experience for the important affair.
"The day of the wedding has fallen very kindly for us. All the British vegetables are just coming into season... and that's been a point of focus for us," chef Flanagan said in a statement on Kensington Palace's website. "We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that."
According to Chef Flanagan, the royal couple has been involved in nearly every detail of their 600-person reception.
"(For) all their decisions, we purely made suggestions and the couple... they've tasted everything, they've been involved in every detail," Chef Flanagan added. "Once the wedding announcement was made, we started to work on some ideas, about what we would do if we were asked to be involved, so we were able to get into the trial situation early in March."
While the actual dishes remain a secret, pictures of asparagus, artichokes, spring peas and small canapés were shown in pictures on the royal website.
The wedding reception will take place in the Great Hall at Windsor, and will be a celebratory event. Guests will also likely be served champagne and will have elderflower and lemon wedding cake from Violet Bakery owner Claire Ptak, who Meghan and Harry announced will make their cake.
The couple will then enjoy a smaller reception hosted by Prince Charles in the evening.
