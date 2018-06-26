Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Didn't Honeymoon in Namibia, But Refuses To Reveal Where They Did

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex meet group of leaders during the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace on June 26, 2018 in London, England. The Queen's Young Leaders Programme, now in its fourth and final year, celebrates the achievements of young people from across the Commonwealth working to improve the lives of people across a diverse range of issues including supporting people living with mental health problems, access to education, promoting gender equality, food scarcity and climate change. (Photo by Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already enjoyed their honeymoon — but he's not letting anyone know where he did!
The royal confirmed to an award recipient from Namibia at the Queen's Young Leader awards reception on Tuesday that he didn't take his new bride on a honeymoon in the African country, but did indeed whisk her away somewhere special. Hello Magazine royal correspondent Emily Nash took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she was in earshot of the royal talking about his honeymoon with the Namibia Queen's Young Leader recipient and Harry remained mum on his and Meghan's special honeymoon.
"FYI tweeps, they were asked if they went to Namibia on honeymoon and Harry said they didn’t - but he wasn’t going to tell anyone where they did go with us around to report it! 😂," Emily tweeted.
Emily also captured footage of the royal couple chatting with award recipients at Buckingham Palace. Meghan looked absolutely stunning at the event in a pale pink Prada dress with buttons. She wore her hair down in curls and polished off her look with a pretty, black clutch.
It was previously reported that Harry and Meghan skipped out on doing a honeymoon in Namibia in favor of a private affair at Ashford Castle in Ireland, however the couple never confirmed that it was actually the location they escaped to.
Leave it to Harry to keep their honeymoon news under wraps.