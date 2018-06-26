Prince Harry Says He and Meghan Markle Didn't Honeymoon in Namibia, But Refuses To Reveal Where They Did

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle already enjoyed their honeymoon — but he's not letting anyone know where he did!

The royal confirmed to an award recipient from Namibia at the Queen's Young Leader awards reception on Tuesday that he didn't take his new bride on a honeymoon in the African country, but did indeed whisk her away somewhere special. Hello Magazine royal correspondent Emily Nash took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that she was in earshot of the royal talking about his honeymoon with the Namibia Queen's Young Leader recipient and Harry remained mum on his and Meghan's special honeymoon.

"FYI tweeps, they were asked if they went to Namibia on honeymoon and Harry said they didn’t - but he wasn’t going to tell anyone where they did go with us around to report it! 😂," Emily tweeted.