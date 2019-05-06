Prince Harry Speaks Out For First Time Since Royal Baby Boy’s Arrival: ‘I’m So Incredibly Proud Of My Wife’

Prince Harry spoke out for the first time following the birth of his first child, a baby boy, with wife Meghan Markle early on Monday morning.

“I’m very excited to announce that Megan and myself had a baby boy early this morning. A very healthy boy. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well. It’s been the most amazing experience,” Prince Harry shared!

Then leave it to Harry, he made a cheeky comment, through laughter, about how amazed he was that his wife gave birth.

“I can never possibly imagine how any woman does – what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing. So, just wanted to share this with everybody,” Prince Harry added.

Prince Harry also admitted that they are still thinking about names and will announce the name in a couple days.

“Still thinking about names. It’s – the baby’s a little bit overdue so we’ve had a bit of time to think about it but yeah we’re still – that’s the next bit. For us I think we’ll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as a family to be able to share it with you guys and so everyone can see the baby,” Prince Harry shared.

“I haven’t been to many births, but [laughs] this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby’s absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. Thank you very much guys. Thank you.”

Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle welcomed their baby boy early Monday morning. Baby Sussex weighed in at 7lbs. 3oz.” The duo shared the happy news on their official Instagram account with the following statement.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.”

Congrats Prince Harry on being a new dad.

