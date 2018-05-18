Prince Harry Spotted An Old Military Buddy In The Crowd At Walkabout & Ran To Say Hello

Prince Harry poses for selfies during his walkabout ahead of the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on May 18, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Chris Furlong/Getty Images)

Prince Harry has an eagle eye!

The royal spotted a friendly face from his military days in the throngs of people in the crowd when he and Prince William headed out in Windsor to say hello to well-wishers ahead of Prince Harry's wedding.

Prince Harry was seen walking away from the crowds to return to Windsor Castle when he stopped and turned around and ran straight toward a man in the crowd. Harry then shared a sweet handshake with his friend before running back to Prince William and the rest of his security team. 

According to a Westminster correspondent from Bauer Media, the man named Dean was a friend that Harry trained with during his days in the army. 

Leave it to Harry to make someone else feel special on his big day!

