Prince Harry Spotted An Old Military Buddy In The Crowd At Walkabout & Ran To Say Hello

Prince Harry has an eagle eye!

The royal spotted a friendly face from his military days in the throngs of people in the crowd when he and Prince William headed out in Windsor to say hello to well-wishers ahead of Prince Harry's wedding.

Prince Harry was seen walking away from the crowds to return to Windsor Castle when he stopped and turned around and ran straight toward a man in the crowd. Harry then shared a sweet handshake with his friend before running back to Prince William and the rest of his security team.

According to a Westminster correspondent from Bauer Media, the man named Dean was a friend that Harry trained with during his days in the army.