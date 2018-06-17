Prince Harry Steadies Meghan Markle As She Almost Takes A Tumble At A Family Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back on the wedding circuit!
The newlyweds attended Princess Diana's niece Celia McCorquodale's wedding to George Woodhouse at a small church in Lincolnshire, England, over the weekend and were dressed to the nines for the early afternoon affair. Meghan looked gorgeous in a blue and white Oscar de la Renta wrap dress, which retails for $5,490. The breezy number was perfect for the summer afternoon and a lovely departure from Meghan's typical form-fitting frocks. She wore her hair back in a messy bun.
For his part, Prince Harry looked classic in a morning suit.
And ever the dashing Prince, Harry made sure to save the day when his new bride nearly took a tumble. The pair was walking toward the church when Meghan stumbled a bit on the uneven pathway. Prince Harry immediately sprang to action and helped steady her.
The duo definitely seemed to enjoy the afternoon with Prince Harry's family. Celia looked absolutely stunning in a white dress with lace detailing and she wore the same tiara — the Spencer tiara — that Princess Diana did when she wed Prince Charles.