Prince Harry Steps Out With The Queen Following Birth Of Royal Baby Archie

Fatherhood is looking good on Prince Harry.

The royal stepped out on Saturday with Queen Elizabeth to attend the Pageant at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in the ground of Windsor Castle.

At the event, Harry was all smiles as he watched the show and looked quite dapper in a navy blue suit.

The outing comes after the birth of royal baby Archie on Monday.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepped out on Wednesday, giving royal fans the first glimpse at the little boy.

“Today the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share their first public moment as a family,” the Sussex Royal account reads.

“They are so incredibly grateful for the warm wishes and support they’ve received from everyone around the world, since welcoming their son two days ago,” the caption concluded.

The baby’s name was also revealed to be Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor,” it was written next to a sweet photo of the queen meeting her great grandchild.

“This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced her eigth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion,” the caption concludes.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Sussex! View Gallery

— Stephanie Swaim