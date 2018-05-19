Prince Harry Whispers 'You Look Amazing' To Bride Meghan Markle At The Altar Of Their Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle share a special moment during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.
Prince Harry couldn't contain himself as he whispered with his bride Meghan Markle at the altar of their royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor.
The handsome groom was spotted staring lovingly at his bride Meghan, who wore a jaw-dropping, classic Givenchy bridal gown.
Prince Harry was seen mouthing the words, "You look amazing" to Meghan at the altar. The duo shared a couple additional words, with Prince Harry also whispering "I love you" to Meghan.
The 33-year-old prince is clearly absolutely smitten with his bride. Throughout the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan shared smiles, laughs and giggles and held hands.
Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle are all smiles during their wedding in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Credit: Getty)
Meghan's Givenchy bridal gown was designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller and featured a classic silhouette. The silk cady white gown featured a bateau neckline, long sleeves and a long train that flowsedin soft round folds cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza.
Meghan wore her dress with a 5-meter long silk tulle veil wit hand-embroidered flowers in silk threads and organza. Her veil was held in place by Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, lent to Ms. Markle by The Queen. The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the centre brooch dating from 1893.
It's official -- Harry is one smitten groom.
Meghan Markle with her mother Doria Ragland drive down the Long Walk as they arrive at Windsor Castle ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)