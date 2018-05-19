Prince Harry Whispers 'You Look Amazing' To Bride Meghan Markle At The Altar Of Their Royal Wedding

Prince Harry couldn't contain himself as he whispered with his bride Meghan Markle at the altar of their royal wedding at St. George's Chapel at Windsor.

The handsome groom was spotted staring lovingly at his bride Meghan, who wore a jaw-dropping, classic Givenchy bridal gown.

Prince Harry was seen mouthing the words, "You look amazing" to Meghan at the altar. The duo shared a couple additional words, with Prince Harry also whispering "I love you" to Meghan.

The 33-year-old prince is clearly absolutely smitten with his bride. Throughout the ceremony, Prince Harry and Meghan shared smiles, laughs and giggles and held hands.