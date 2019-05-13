Prince Harry Will Travel Solo To Italy Next Week For A Polo Match

Ciao, Papa!

Prince Harry is hitting the road just weeks after Meghan Markle gave birth to their first son Archie Harrison.

The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to jet off to Rome to play in the Sentebale Polo Cup at the Roma Polo Club on May 24.

The match will help raise funds and awareness for Sentebale, which is a charity Harry set up with Lesotho’s Prince Seeiso back in 2006. The charity aims to help children in Africa by supplying them with the support they need to lead healthy lives.

It’s no surprise that the new dad is playing in the competition! Harry, who is a skilled polo player, has competed in the past.

Just last year, Meghan was on hand to present the trophy!

 

It’s been a wild few weeks for Meghan and Prince Harry! The upcoming event comes after the birth of royal baby Archie on May 6.

Just hours after Meghan gave birth to Baby Sussex, Harry told the press that fatherhood has already “been the most amazing experience.”

“I can never possibly imagine how any woman does – what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled. And so grateful to all the love and support from everybody out there. It’s been amazing. So, just wanted to share this with everybody.”

Adding, “I haven’t been to many births, but [laughs] this is definitely my first birth. It was amazing. Absolutely incredible. And as I said, I’m so incredibly proud of my wife. And as every father and parent would ever say, your baby’s absolutely amazing. But this little thing is absolutely to die for, so I’m just over the moon. Thank you very much guys. Thank you.”

