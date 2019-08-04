Prince Harry Wishes ‘Amazing Wife’ Meghan Markle Happy Birthday In Sweet Post

Meghan Markle is getting all the love on her birthday!

In honor of the Duchess of Sussex turning 38 on Sunday, her hubby Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles and Camilla, all took to their official social media accounts to wish Meghan a very happy birthday.

“Wishing HRH The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday,” read a post from Meghan and Harry’s joint Instagram account alongside a sweet pic of the birthday girl smiling.

The birthday tribute also included a heartfelt note from Prince Harry! “Happy birthday to my amazing wife. Thank you for joining me on this adventure!’ -Love, H,” the message read.

Prince Harry wasn’t the only royal to wish Meghan a happy birthday!

The Royal Family Instagram account, which represents Queen Elizabeth and other members of the family shared a sweet tribute to the new mama.

“Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂 The Duchess was born on this day in 1981,” the post read alongside a snap of Meghan and Harry.

Prince William and Kate also showered Meghan with some love on their own joint account.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! 🎈” read the post, which was shared alongside a photo of the couples walking together during the royal family’s walk to Christmas Eve church services last year.

Charles and Camilla also wished Meghan a happy day by posting a series of sweet snaps of themselves with Meghan.

“A very Happy Birthday to HRH The Duchess of Sussex 🎉,” the post read.