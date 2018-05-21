Prince Harry's Cousin Is Now The Royal Family's Hottest Bachelor

Louis attended the Royal Wedding on Saturday, where he looked more dapper than ever. Walking arm in arm with his mother, Victoria Aitken, and two of his sisters, Lady Eliza Spencer and Lady Kitty Spencer, Louis had royal fans thinking that he could even be hotter than Prince Harry.

Not only does he have a full head of hair, but he also has the perfect beard. You'd also be hard pressed to find an American man who looks as good in a long tail tuxedo.

While Louis may not have as many famous friends as his cousin, there's one celebrity who is already crushing on him … Nicki Minaj. The rapper shared met Louis backstage at her concert in 2015, and Nicki let the world know she was royally crushed.